The full-throttle high-voltage campaign for the prestigious Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir ended on Wednesday.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is trying for a hat-trick on this "hot" seat of Jammu and Kashmir where veteran leader Choudhary Lal Singh is working assiduously to snatch this Parliamentary constituency from the BJP.

Untimely rains with thunder and lightning had affected the campaigning in this phase. On the last day of campaigning, the opposition INDIA bloc put up a strong show, starting with a rally in Ramban, followed by a roadshow by Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh and JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani at Banihal.

Banihal is the hometown of Vikar Rasool Wani, who is working round the clock to ensure the victory of Lal Singh. He also addressed a rally in Banihal before the end of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned in a big way in Kathua, and its leaders addressed meetings in all the assembly constituencies of the district.

PM, Rajnath, Yogi address rallies for party candidate

The ruling BJP launched a high-voltage campaign on this seat, where top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and senior leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain addressed the rallies.

While the BJP advocated the slogan of "crossing 400 seats" in the country with Modi's guarantee, the opposition, on the other hand, claimed "Constitution and democracy are in threat" in BJP's regime.

During the next 48 hours, no election campaign-related activities will be conducted within the constituency. The presence of outside workers and officials of all political parties in the constituency will be restricted after the end of the election campaign period and they will have to leave the constituency.

Security personnel, including central forces, have already reached the polling stations, while polling personnel will reach their respective booths by Thursday night.

Seat to witness a straight contest

Although the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) fielded veteran politician Ghulam Mohammad Saroori in this seat, the real fighting is between Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

16,23,195 voters, including 845283 males, 777899 females, and 13 transgenders, will cast their votes in the election on this seat.

Congress is being backed by the National Conference (NC) with former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, campaigning for INDIA bloc candidate Lal Singh.