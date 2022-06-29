Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night announced he was stepping down from his post.

His announcement came soon after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test ordered by the Governor for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove its majority in the Assembly on Thursday.

Floor test on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will have to face a floor test in the Assembly scheduled on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala refused to interfere with Governor's direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the Assembly on June 30.

"We are not staying the floor test. We are issuing notice... you can file counter," it said.

The top court also said it will hear the matter on merits along with other cases on July 11, and the result of Thursday's test will depend on the final outcome of this petition.

(With inputs from IANS)