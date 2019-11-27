After repeated safety failures, ride-hailing service Uber will not be given a license to operate in London, according to the Transport for London (TfL). According to media reports, the company was not found to be "fit and proper". Uber has decided to appeal the decision.

The regulator said the taxi app was not "fit and proper" as a licence holder, despite having made a number of positive changes to its operations, the BBC reported on Monday.

Not an isolated incident

The cab aggregator was first stripped of its operating license in September 2017 over a "lack of corporate responsibility," but the company's most recent problems involve loopholes in the firm's driver verification system.

According to TfL, Uber has been working to combat fraud committed by drivers, but it's not clear that Uber has done enough.

London is one of Uber's top five markets globally and it has about 45,000 drivers in the city.

If its appeal is unsuccessful, some think Uber drivers would move over to rival ride-sharing firms such as Bolt and Kapten, the report added.

(With inputs from IANS.)