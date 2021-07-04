As the world is racing to put an end to this pandemic, different nations around the world are prioritising inoculation efforts. But the UAE has raced ahead of other countries in the world to become the world's most vaccinated nation. According to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, 72.1 percent of the UAE's population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines with successful administration of 15.5 million doses.

Following UAE's lead is Seychelles, which has a population of less than 100,000, and has vaccinated 71.7 percent of the population. In contrast, India, through its robust vaccination drive, has inoculated 12.8 percent of its population.

UAE and its COVID fight

UAE is currently offering five vaccines for use against COVID infection, including Sinopharm, Sputnik V and ones by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and most recently Moderna's jab. UAE is administering the vaccines to its citizens and residents free of charge.

Despite the record vaccines, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,632 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. UAE also tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.