The United Arab Emirates temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors from Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the decision by the UAE authorities is "believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19."

"We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan," he said, adding that the government is seeking official confirmation from the UAE authorities in this matter.

However, the suspension would not apply on already issued visas, the Foreign Office said. The UAE has various visa categories, including business, tourist, transit and student.

Other countries hit by the UAE government's fresh visa directives

The other countries hit by the UAE government's fresh visa directives include Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya and Afghanistan.

In June, when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, UAE airline Emirates had announced the temporary suspension of passenger services from Pakistan till July 3. The decision came after around 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong onboard an Emirates flight tested positive for the virus. The airline resumed its flights in July, the Dawn News reported.