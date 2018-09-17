Samantha Akkineni's U Turn, which was released in Tamil and Telugu, opened to an average response and struggled to surpass Rs 10 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in its four-day-extended first weekend.

U Turn was a highly-anticipated movie due to various reasons. Firstly it is the Telugu and Tamil remake of super-hit Kannada movie of the same name. Secondly, Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the most popular actresses down South, has played the lead in the movie and also heavily promoted it. After seeing its hype, many in the industry predicted that the movie would be a hit at the box office.

But U Turn clashed with Seema Raja starring her with Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil Nadu and her husband's Naga Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu in the Telugu states. This clash had made its prospects at the box office dim and the trade experts were keeping their fingers crossed on its success.

U Turn witnessed an average amount of occupancy and made an average collection at the box office on the first day. The Samantha Akkineni starrer received positive response from everyone. Trade analysts predicted the word of mouth would boost its collection at the worldwide box office on the following days. The movie did witness the growth in urban and semi-urban centers, but it was not up to the expected mark.

U Turn has collected approximately Rs 3.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. It is estimated to have earned Rs 2.25 crore for its distributors. Kaushik LM, an observer of Kollywood, tweeted, "#UTurn 4-days TN gross at 3.6 CR.. Steady Opening! Will sustain well during the weekdays as well.. @Samanthaprabhu2 @AadhiOfficial @Dhananjayang (sic)."

U Turn is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 5.95 crore gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 3.63 crore for its distributors in the state within four days. The film has collected approximately Rs 45 lakh gross in other parts of India.

The Pawan Kumar-directed thriller movie has collected approximately Rs 1.58 crore gross in the US, Rs 16.50 lakh Australia and Rs 25 lakh in other international markets. U Turn is estimated to have collected a total of Rs 2 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first weekend.

As per the early estimates, U Turn has collected approximately Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In four days, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 7.10 crore for its distributors, who have reportedly shelled out Rs 16 crore on its global theatrical rights.