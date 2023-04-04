Kajol and Nysa Devgn's actions and antics at the NMACC red carpet has left netizens in splits. The duo were labelled as the "typical mom daughter combo" at the event. Kajol arrived with Nysa to pose for the shutterbugs. While at first Nysa posed happily, Kajol later asked her to pose solo. However, Nysa was in no mood to do so and refused to do it. Kajol insisted but gave in after Nysa refused to budge.

Social media reacts

This has left netizens relating hard to the "typical" mother daughter moment. "Say once zubaan kesari," wrote one user. "Nysa wants to go to orri," another user wrote. "Kajol has no idea her bag is open," a social media user said. "Kajol is like every middle-class mother out there," another social media user commented.

"Nysa doesn't want to pose, Kajol insisting," a netizen wrote. "Nysa and Kajol behaving like typical middle class mother daughter," another netizen wrote. However, Kajol later shared pictures with Nysa Devgn and the two looked ladies looked wonderful in their white attires. Nysa often gets subjected to a lot of scrutiny for her actions, dressing sense and looks.

Kajol on Nysa

Talking about her daughter being trolled, Kajol had recently said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."