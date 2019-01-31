Tyga is rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner's friend, Australian Instagram model Tammy Hembrow. The two apparently spent some quality time together recently at the Rolling Loud Festival in Sydney, Australia.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: "They arrived together, were all over each other at the side of the stage and then left together."

"They were so into each other, it seems there's definitely something going on there. Some people backstage thought they were actually a couple," the insider added.

Another source stated that the 24-year-old model "was partying so hard she didn't seem to care what anyone thought."

However, Tammy's sister and spokeswoman Amy Hembrow squashed the romance reports and claimed that the two are just friends. She told the website: "Tammy had backstage passes with a couple of friends for the festival, including our [other] sister who was also there."

"We were all invited, everyone is just friends and were having fun dancing at a festival. This has just been taken out of context," she shared.

Meanwhile, Tyga has been single after being in a long-term relationship with Kylie. The two had been dating since 2014 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was still a minor.

They made their relationship official in February 2015. The reality star and Tyga had briefly broken up in April 2016, however, they reunited, only to break-up again.

During an episode of her new E! show Life of Kylie, the 21-year-old said, "There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond."

"There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person," she added.