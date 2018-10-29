Two youths from Jharkhand have been brutally murdered and their girlfriends abducted in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Mangal Deo Oraon, 22, and Punai Oraon, 20, were found in Targut village. Their heads had been crushed with boulders by some unknown killer. The brutal murder of the two youths happened late on Sunday in Targut village, Ghumla under Ghagra Police Station in Jharkhand.

Police found two slippers and clothes of women as well as a bike at the crime scene. The deceased are said to be relatives and residents of Mahuwa Toli in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Ghumla for post-mortem by the police.

Police officer Upendra Kumar Mahto said the girls may have been lovers of the deceased and could have been abducted by criminals.

According to the family members, the two youths left their home on Saturday on the bike to take part in a tribal festival in a nearby village. Both were seen with the girls on Sunday.