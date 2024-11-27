Two construction workers from Assam were killed and two others injured in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on Wednesday after a huge mound of earth collapsed on them.

The incident took place when the two workers were digging to construct a retaining wall and the surrounding area collapsed on them, police said.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Doni Colony on the outskirts of capital city Itanagar.

The four workers were trapped under the debris as the earth of the surrounding area where they were busy digging collapsed on them all of a sudden.

The victims were identified as Jahan Hemran (45) and Vijay Bag (46), residents of Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district.

The two injured workers -- Ganesh Oran and Joseph Dopnu -- were rescued after several hours of efforts by police and the State Disaster Response Force, the police official said.

The official said that the injured were admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital.

The rescue operation was led by police officer Randhir Kumar Jha and police registered a case of unnatural death.

The cops are now probing the circumstances leading to the collapse of the mound of earth.

Itanagar Capital Region's Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom expressed grief over the mishap and said that earth-cutting related laws and procedures might have been violated leading to the unfortunate incident.

The district administrations have held several meetings with all organisations and departments concerned, including elected representatives to prevent illegal excavation and digging for any kind of works, but the standard procedures often are not followed, the Deputy Commissioner said.

"Violations of laws and directives often lead to the loss of life and property. Citizens and all organisations must cooperate with authorities and approach the Planning Authority to prevent such incidents that lead to loss of life and property," he said.

The construction site owner Takar Yangda said the retaining wall was being constructed to prevent landslides during the monsoon season on his land.

Contractor Zahir Hussain said that six labourers were brought from Assam and four were assigned to the construction at Doni Colony.

(With inputs from IANS)