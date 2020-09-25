Inspector-General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar, IPS announced that two top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in Bijbehara gunfight in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said in Sirhama gunfight, two top Lashkar commanders were killed. "One of the slain has been identified as Abu Rehan from Pakistan, who was active since March 2019 and the second one has been identified as Adil Bhat, who was also Lashkar commander. Adil was involved in the attack on two policemen at Nowgam on August 14," Kumar said.

The Anantnag encounter

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Sirhama area after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.