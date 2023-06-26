Kajol is all set to be back in the OTT space with two powerful roles. She will be seen in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. Delving into the anthology series, The Trial actress has said that she has always found showing sexiness and blushing on screen. She revealed that the late choreogprapher, Saroj Khan, used to scold her and Saif Ali Khan during the shooting of Honthon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai.

Kajol's complex roles

Kajol said that she relies heavily on her co-star and the editing for portraying lust onscreen. "There are two things I don't have — sexy and sharam (laughs). When someone tells me, "Sharmana hai" (you have to blush), I ask them, 'Ye kya hota hai' (what's that). When they show me and I say, "Achha, aankh neechi karni hai (Okay, I need to lower my eyes). Done!' I don't have the emotion but if you give me certain features to move in a certain way, utna samajh mein aata hai (I get that much)," she told a radio station.

"You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us. Saif aur main hase hi ja rahe the (We kept on laughing). Saroj ji was like, 'Tum log bahut badtameez bache ho' (you guys are very rude). I've done it (emoting lust) to the best of my ability, but then I have to depend on other people — sambhal lena edit mein, close-up le lo (take care of this in the edit, take a close-up instead)," she added.