Two terrorists with links to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) have been neutralised by Srinagar Police a few hours after the encounter broke out in Srinagar's Zakura area.

Apart from the incriminating materials, the police has also recovered 2 pistols, Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar said. One of the killed terrorists is Ikhlaq Hajam who was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The other terrorist is Fahad Shah, wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism. Another media update from Kashmir Police stated, "Fahad Shah is wanted in 3 cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O situations: FIR No 70/2020 of PS Safakadal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 of PS Imamsahib, Shopian & currently has been arrested in FIR No.19/2022 of PS Pulwama."

When did the encounter begin?

The encounter broke out in Srinagar's Zakura area on Saturday morning. Immediately, the police informed the general public assuring that it was on the job.

The pinned tweet on Kashmir Zone Police has the IGP reiterating his appeal to all the misguided youths to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream. Unfortunately, an encounter in the Valley is not rare news for the locals.