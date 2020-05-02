In a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control on Friday, May 1 in Jammu and Kashmir's Rampur, two soldiers succumbed to injuries and died on Saturday, May 2.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement, "On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla."

Spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at LoC

"Unfortunately, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice," the statement further added.

Friday's ceasefire violation came a day after a civilian was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Mankote sector of Poonch. On Thursday, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed, while another 35-year-old civilian was injured.

There has been a spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC. Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas at the LoC in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region.

(to be updated further)