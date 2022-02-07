Two cubs of Royal Bengal tigers were born at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

Forest and wildlife officials also said that a blackbuck, locally known as 'kala hiran' or 'krishna mrig' was born at the state zoo here on Monday.

The officials said that Royal Bengal tigress, Kazi, gave birth to two cubs on Thursday and with these , the Royal Bengal tiger population in the zoo has gone up to nine.

Kazi had given birth to two cubs in August 2020 and the cubs named 'Sultan' and 'Suresh' are healthy.

Divisional Forest Officer, Ashwini Kumar told the media that the mother and the cubs are in fine fettle with the zookeepers taking all precautionary measures and care to protect them from the biting cold by placing heaters outside the cage and adequate dry straw inside the enclosure.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Amit Sahai said the mother is being taken care of with nutritious diet with around 6-7 kg of meat being provided to her along with other veterinary prescribed food.

"Our focus is on hygiene and cleanliness in and around the enclosure so that the mother and her cubs are not afflicted with any disease," he added.

Sahai exuded optimism that the zoo would be able to attract more visitors now with the arrival of the new inmates.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have requested Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to come up with names for the newly-born cubs. Suklabaidya has given names to quite a good number of animals in the zoo and they have become popular.

In Assam, Royal Bengal tigers are found in Orang National Park, Manas National Park, Nameri National Park in Sonitpur District and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from IANS)