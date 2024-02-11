Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in December 2023. His wedding came as a shocker for many, as Arbaaz was dating Georgia Andriani and no one knew about Sshura Khan until he posted pictures of his Nikkah.

Arbaaz was brutally trolled for marrying a girl half his age. The actor during his recent interview spoke in length about his marriage, and how he met Sshura and also addressed trolls.

Speaking to a leading news portal, the actor-producer shared the story of how he met her lady love and also stated that their decision to get married was not sudden, and they had spent a significant amount of time together before they decided to tie the knot.

Arbaaz on the age difference between him and Sshura

Arbaaz Khan also spoke about the age -gap between the two. Sshura is 25 years younger than Arbaaz. The actor is 56 years old.

He said," It's not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate."

Giorgia Andriani who was dating Arbaaz Khan spoke about her break-up a few days before Arbaaz's wedding.

Giorgia Andriani told Hindustan Times, "It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually. We had a distinct point of view about our plans and lives in general.

Arbaaz clarifies that he dated Sshru

Clarifying his stance, Arbaaz Khan told IE Express, "I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. Unfortunately, I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura. I had a year of dating period with her. There was no timeline given in those interviews and such interviews make people believe that 'Oh I moved from this into that'. But that's not true. I was not dating anyone for almost a year and a half till I met Shura. That is the reality."

Arbaaz further emphasised, "I was done with my previous relationship almost two years before I even met her (Shura)."

About Giorgia Andriani's timing and speaking about their relationship in public

Arbaaz said, "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage, seems a little inappropriate. If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn't have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now, doesn't seem right."

Arbaaz Khan says, "Talking about your relationship in public is a no. The world knew I was dating this person, but now he has moved on, I have moved on, probably he is seeing someone else at this point and it is not appropriate for me to talk."

Arbaaz was earlier married to reality TV personality Malaika Arora, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in December 1998, and after 18 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan, who was born on November 9, 2002.