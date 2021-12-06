After cases of Covid among people who recently travelled to Africa in Bihar's Gopalganj, two persons who returned from Dubai 10 days ago tested positive for Covid in Patna on Sunday.

Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Veena Kumari said that the process of genome sequencing has started now.

"We have sent the samples of these two patients to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to detect if it is the Omicron variant," she said.

The two infectees are part of a four-member group who came from Dubai 10 days ago. They underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday where two of them are found Corona positive on Sunday.

The health officials initiated the process of contact tracing as well to identify persons who may came in contact with these two Corona positive patients.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government directed all private schools to start online classes for students amid severe threat of Omicron.

The Health Department also issued guidelines to government schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as coaching institutes, to follow Covid protocols.