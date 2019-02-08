Finnish technology major HMD Global Oy has released two new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants in India.

The new models are available in bigger RAM and storage capacity. Interested consumers head to the company's official Nokia India website to buy the Nokia 5.1 Plus—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage—for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. In Flipkart, only the 32GB storage model available for purchase.

Except for the memory capacity, everything else is the same as the original Nokia 5.1 Plus mode, which made its debut in India in October 2018. They come in blue and black colour options. As part of the promotional launch programme, HMD Global in collaboration with Airtel is offering Rs 2000 cash back via 240GB data vouchers. It can be redeemed via recharging Rs 50 cash back per month for 40 months on Rs 199, Rs 249 & Rs 448 plans. 20GB per month for 12 recharges.

Should you buy the new Nokia 5.1 Plus models?

If you are in the market looking for a phone, which offers pure Android experience, then Nokia 5.1 Plus (review) will definitely meet your demand. Also, the build quality and camera take decent quality images.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors for Face Unlock feature. The screen is made of LCD and features a 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, it sports a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on it with an additional layer of the glass-like material top, to offer premium-like feel.

Inside, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes packed with a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

In terms of photography hardware, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get the Bokeh blur effect.

As Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One series phone, it recently received the latest Android Pie update and us also eligible for Android Q software update in 2019.

Key specifications of Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top OS Android Oreo Processor MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4) GPU ----------- RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with depth of field lens), LED flash

Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view Battery 3,060mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port Dimensions 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm Weight ------------ Colours Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue Price 3GB RAM: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM: Rs 14,999

6GB RAM: Rs 16,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.