Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were the coolest bride and groom as they danced and celebrated their union without a care in the world. Despite all the negativity and trolling coming their way, Sonakshi and Zaheer didn't let any of that play spoilsport in the happiest day of their lives. Huma Qureshi has now given us a little detail about their love story.

Huma on Zaheer - Sonakshi's love story

Huma called their love story mad and passionate. She also added that the two are entirely different personalities and very unique. "Two most different personalities ... two unique souls .... But ... together you fit perfectly I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero," the Gangs of Wasseypur actress wrote.

Richa Chadha, who is in the last stage of her pregnancy, also attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception with husband Ali Fazal. She praised the newlyweds for sticking to their guns and not paying heed to any of the negativity on social media or in the real world. "Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune!" the Masaan actress wrote.

Richa's post

"Didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!...@aslisona and iamzahero," the mom-to-be concluded.