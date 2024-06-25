Luv and Kussh Sinha have slammed the reports of them not being a part of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Both, Luv and Kussh have said that they were very much a part of their sister's wedding. They also quashed the rumours of things not being fine between the siblings owing to Sona marrying into a Muslim family.

Luv Sinha reportedly sought some time before agreeing to respond to Sonakshi's wedding news. He told HT that he would answer when he would feel that it's the right time. "Please give it a day or two. I'll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking," he reportedly told the website.

Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer

Later, when a report in the publication stated that Luv didn't attend Sona – Zaheer's wedding, the Sinha scion quashed that too. "Sonakshi's parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn't come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird," HT report quoted a source saying.

Luv confirms presence

Luv took to his Instagram stories and shared the snippet writing, "A 'Source'. They need better sources." With this, Luv indirectly confirmed his presence at the grand wedding. The other Sinha brother, Kussh also confirmed his presence and added that his best wishes are with Sonakshi and Zaheer. Kussh reportedly told News18 showsha that it was a sensitive time for the family.

Kussh Sinha clears the air

"I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote by an unnamed source. I am not sure who's doing all this right now and where it's coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]," he told showsha. Kussh also added that he is a private person and might not have been seen much but sent his best wishes to the newly married couple.