Eight days after nabbing a self-styled "reporter" for allegedly raping and blackmailing a college student, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two self-proclaimed journalists along with a bribe amount in the north Kashmir Handwara area.

Two self-styled journalists along with Rs 15000 bribe were arrested by police in Handwara, reports said.

The Police Station Kralgund Handwara received a complaint from a teacher of Government Middle School Chitrahaal that two self-styled journalists were blackmailing the teaching staff of the school.

The duo, identified as Irfan Ahmad son of Abdul Khaliq Malik, resident of Humpora, and Iqbal Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh, resident of Panditpora, entered their school premises, interacted with students, started asking them questions, and making a video recording of the same.

The self-styled journalists started demanding money from the teachers of the school in lieu of not uploading videos highlighting the poor performance of students.

Cops arrest self-styled journalists while accepting money from teachers

After registration of the complaint, a police party in civil dress reached the school and asked teachers to call the self-styled journalists to collect the money in exchange for not uploading the video.

As the duo accepted the money, they were caught red-handed and the extorted money amounting to Rs 15,000/- (fifteen thousand) has been recovered from their possession.

Authorities on the job to single out "fake journalists"

After arresting some journalists for their involvement in terror activities, authorities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to single out "fake media persons" with the help of police.

The administration of the district Ramban in Jammu province has taken the first initiative in this regard by issuing an order in which the civil administration asked the police to identify "fake media groups"

It is mentioned in the order that action will be taken against media groups that are operating without any proper registration in the district.

Authorities cautioned that if channels and journalists operating these illegal portals remain un-checked, there is every apprehension of emerging law and order situations with the potential to disturb the peaceful fabric of the district.

Self-proclaimed journalist arrested for allegedly raping, and blackmailing a student

On October 1, Srinagar Police arrested a self-proclaimed journalist for raping and blackmailing a student

The "journalist", associated with the local news agency, is identified as Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu son of Mukhtar Ahmed Ganai, resident of Qazibagh Anantnag.

Although senior officers have maintained a guarded silence, sources said that the journalist was arrested in connection with the busting of a sextortion gang on September 29. His role emerged only during the investigation of the same case.