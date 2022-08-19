Continuing the campaign against hybrid terrorists operating clandestinely in different parts of the Valley to execute selective killings, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two more terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara area of Kupwara district.

This month, seven hybrid terrorists have been arrested by the police from North Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police spokesman stated that based on leads developed during the investigation of three terrorists arrested earlier on August 4, the role of two more terrorists emerged in the conspiracy to carry out terror acts.

The duo namely Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Hilal, son of Khazir Mohammad Bhat, resident of Humpora, and Naseer Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Ramzan Mir, son of Sagipora was arrested.

Based on their disclosure, a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army 21RR, and 92 Bn CRPF.

The recovery includes two pistols, four pistol magazines and 58 pistol rounds, and six grenades. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Arrested on August 4, three hybrid terrorists reveal the names of two more

According to police on August 4, 2022, joint parties of J&K Police, Army and CRPF had arrested three hybrid terrorists in Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

During investigation of FIR No. 213/2022 (04/Aug/22) of PS Handwara, 02 more hybrid terrorists arrested. 02 pistols with 04 mgz and 58 rds, 06 grenades recovered.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla https://t.co/Z1tdfK29Pl — DISTRICT POLICE HANDWARA (@HandwaraP) August 19, 2022

Identities of the arrested terrorists were established as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar son of Aziz Kumar resident of Sagipora, and Showkat Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Khanu Babagund. The third terrorist was a minor so his name was not revealed by the police.

The trio revealed the names of two more hybrid terrorists who were arrested by police today. According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that these terrorists were tasked to carry out terror attacks in Handwara, cause loss of life and injuries to the public, and disrupt peace in the area.

They were asked to executive selective and targeted killings in north Kashmir to spread fear psychosis among people.

The timely and swift action by the security forces has prevented the terrorists from carrying out the attacks. FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Handwara and an investigation was initiated.