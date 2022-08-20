Two minor brothers were killed after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains followed by landslides in the remotest Samool village near Muttal in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on early Saturday morning. The bodies of both the deceased have been recovered by the rescue teams.

According to reports, a mud house of a nomad namely Billa collapsed in Tikri block's Samool village on early Saturday morning. The house collapsed due to heavy downpours followed by a landslide in the area.

Over a dozen houses were badly damaged due to the landslide, the house of Billa was completely collapsed and the ill-fated family was buried under debris. While other members managed to come out of the mud, two minor children could not be rescued in time.

The bodies of both the minors, identified as Arif, 3-year-old, and Gani, two-month-old, were recovered by the rescuers. The minors were sons of Billa, owner of the mud house.

The rescue operation started in landslide affected belt

Teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and SDRF have been rushed to the spot to start rescue operations in the areas badly affected due to landslides and flash floods.

District administration has deputed teams of Revenue officials to immediately assess losses in the area so as to give immediate relief to the affected families.

Reports said that some cattle also perished due to landslides and flash floods in the area.

During the last 24 hours, hill areas of the Udhampur, Reasi, and Ramban districts of Jammu province are witnessing heavy rains.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to house collapse in Muttal, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief. Directed district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 20, 2022

Vaishnodevi Shrine Yatra resumes after remaining suspended overnight due to heavy rains

The movement of pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Saturday, after a temporary suspension due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Trikuta Hills.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said late on Friday.

However, the movement of devotees resumed on Saturday morning after the situation became normal.