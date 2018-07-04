In a horrifying revelation, two men have confessed to cannibalising children in the Senapati district of Manipur. Both the men, hailing from the neighbouring district of Assam are currently in the custody of Manipur Police.

The accused were nabbed by the residents of Saikul village after the entire area went on a high alert following the disappearance of some children over the last few days.

Late on Tuesday, the villagers thrashed the two men and handed them over to the police. This is the first instance of outsiders allegedly abducting and children and engaging in cannibalism in Manipur.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that they had so far abducted six children, who were later murdered, according to the police. They confessed to having eaten the deceased children, an officer said.

Police sources said there were 6 armed members in the gang hailing from Assam. They had rendered services as hired assassins as well. While two have been held in custody, the remaining four have escaped.

The police have approached language experts to assist in the interrogation.

The two accused were badly injured by the mob of villagers and were in the hospital. All police stations in the state have been alerted to be on the lookout for the four fugitives.