Do you remember when a fan sneaked into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' to take a bath in his swimming pool? Well, looks like the level of fandom has crossed the limits yet again as two men from Gujarat were detained early Thursday morning after they tried to enter 'Pathaan' star's bungalow 'Mannat' by scaling the outer wall, as told by the police.

According to the reports, the men were between 19 and 20 years of age. The security personnel caught them after they entered the premises. What was the reason to do this? The reports suggest that the men told police they came to meet the superstar.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offenses was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Shah Rukh had once narrated the story of the man who came to take a swim in Mannat. He said, "One night, a person entered the house, he took off his clothes, jumped into my swimming pool, and swam. When the security guard caught him asking who he was, he said, 'I don't want anything. I just wanted to bathe in Shah Rukh Khan's swimming pool. I found that very endearing and amusing. When I was called down, I met and hugged him. He did not want any photo or autograph."

Talking about his fandom, Shah Rukh Khan in the past has said, "My stardom dwells on the fact that I am an extremely ordinary, regular person. Maybe that's why my fans are very regular and kind of cool. I am not this awe-inspiring, strong muscular man. I have never had fans, who have scared me."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film was released in theatres on January 25, 2023, and today it has entered Rs. 1000 crore club. It was also released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.

'Pathaan' has become the fifth Indian film to have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide after 'Dangal' (Rs 1968.03 cr), 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (Rs 1747 cr), 'KGF 2' (Rs 1188 cr) and 'RRR' (Rs 1174 cr).