Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are basking in the glory of Pathaan's success. The film has made some astronomically gigantic numbers at the box office, beating all previous records made by Hindi films. The John Abraham starrer has crossed over Rs 500 crore and is inching towards Rs. 600 crore.

Amid all this, Deepika has now spilled the beans on how she and SRK kept calm through all the storm the film went through before its release. Deepika revealed that the two of them don't know how to be other than that. They just kept the noise shut and focused on the work they had done.

How the two kept going

"I can say this for both us that we don't know any other way of being. I think that's just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here (to Mumbai) alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work, and humility, and it has gotten us where we are," the Fighter actress told India Today.

Deepika also went on to add that a lot of restraint comes when someone is or has been an athlete like she and SRK have been. She went on to add, "As I said, I don't know any other way. It comes across as not reacting. But shutting out the noise comes from knowing your truth and just having patience, resilience, and humility."