Congratulations are in order for fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra as the couple are all set to welcome a baby. Masaba and Satyadeep took to their social media and dropped a beautiful announcement post on Thursday evening.

In a joint post with Satyadeep, Masaba Gupta shared three images announcing the happy news.

In the first post, she shared an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Another post included one where the lovely couple sat on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Masaba's mother actor Neena Gupta shared the post and congratulated the couple.

Masaba's mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a piece of happier news?)

Parineeti Chopra wrote to Masaba, "Congrats mama,"

Roshni Chopra wrote, "Omg happy happy !!! Bless xx."

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, "Congratulations."

Other celebrities who congratulated Masaba Gupta are Kriti Sanon, Sophie Choudhary, Mira Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Rannvijay Singha and Sunidhi Chauhan. Tisca Chopra gave the mommy-to-be a rather fun name. She commented on Masaba's post calling her "Mamasaba".

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot on 27th January 2023. The couple had an intimate wedding and the duo dropped dreamy wedding pictures of them on social media.

Looking breathtakingly beautiful in the shades of pink and white.

Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be

Masaba Gupta and Satydeep Misra reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba.