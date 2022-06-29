Continuing the campaign against terror groups active in different parts of Kashmir Valley, security forces on Wednesday eliminated two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit in an encounter at Nowpora Mir Bazaar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two terrorists who belong to the LeT outfit have been killed by security forces.

Reports said a joint team of police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in Mir Bazaar.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight in which two terrorists were eliminated.

Both the killed terrorists were locals

According to police, identities of the killed terrorists have been established as Yasir Wani, resident of Wangund Kulgam, and Raees Manzoor resident of Chotipora, Shopian. "Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle and one pistol recovered", police said.

LeT terrorists involved in killing Sarpanch were eliminated two days ago

Security forces earlier eliminated two dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the gruesome killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam in March this year. The killed terrorists were identified as Zubair Ahmed Mir and Idrish Ahmed Dar.

"Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Village Gundchahal, Kulgam in South Kashmir, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday evening", Defence spokesperson said.

As the security forces approached the target area, the hiding terrorists brought indiscriminate fire on the security forces. "Own forces retaliated with precision engagement, ensuring no collateral damage to the lives and property of civilians. In the ensuing fire-fight, two terrorists of proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Tanzeem were neutralized. One AK series rifle, one pistol and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site", the Defence spokesperson said.

The successful operation by security forces has dealt a major blow to LeT cadre in South Kashmir and dented the nefarious designs of terrorists to target the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. Identities of the slain terrorists have been established as Zubair Ahmed Mir resident of Kaimuh and Idrish Ahmed Dar resident of Kulpora, who were responsible for carrying out the heinous crime of killing Kulgam Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir.

Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed on March 11

Terrorists opened fire on a Sarpanch, in Kulgam's Okey village in south Kashmir on March 11, 2022. Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir was immediately taken to a hospital in Kulgam, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Deceased Sarpanch Shri Shabir Ahmed Mir was given accommodation in a secured hotel in Srinagar. He had left the hotel and reached his home without informing the police. Shabir Ahmad Mir's wife, Nusrat, is also a sarpanch.

Zubair was trying to revive terrorism in south Kashmir

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several attacks on police and security forces besides the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir.

Zubair Ahmad Mir was active since Aug-2021 and was trying to revive terrorism by recruiting and motivating the gullible youth including Idrees Ahmad to join terrorism.