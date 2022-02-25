Two terrorists and a civilian were killed in a gun battle in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. While forces eliminated two dreaded terrorists, the civilian was killed during indiscriminate firing by the terrorists after being trapped by the security personnel.

Today was the second fierce encounter in the Shopian district this last week. Security forces have launched a big offensive against terrorists in South Kashmir to eliminate all active terrorists in this belt.

According to police, during a search operation hiding terrorists came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing, in which one civilian got seriously wounded and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Based on a specific input of police about the presence of terrorists in Amshipora, a joint operation was launched and after a cluster of houses were taken into cordon, following the drill civilians were evacuated to safety", police said.

When forces were conducting house to house searches, terrorists emerged from a house and resorted to indiscriminate firing in which one civilian namely Shakeel Ahmed khan son of Abdul Rahim Khan of Amshipora got seriously wounded. The injured civilian later succumbed to his injuries.

Two LeT terrorists eliminated

According to police, in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized by the forces. Identities of killed terrorists have been established as Muzamil Ahmad Mir and Shariq Ayoob - both residents of Shopian.

According to police, Muzamil was involved in several crimes and both slain belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit. Incriminating materials, including one AK-56 rifle and one pistol and ammunition, were also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

Earlier two soldiers were killed in action on February 19

On February 19, two soldiers of the Army have also lost their lives in the encounter that took place at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district. A dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed by the forces.

As reported earlier, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat owner of the house, where the killed terrorist was hiding, had misled the search about the presence of the terrorist.

It is all due to the wrong information of the house owner that the terrorist hiding in the house opened fire on the search party, causing serious injuries to two of the soldiers who later succumbed to their injuries.