The 2009 Shopian rape and murder case of Asiya Jan and Neelofar is etched in memories. Fourteen years have passed since the incident, but it continues to sent shockwaves across the country and the latest revelation in the decade-old double murder case is enough to expose Pakistan ISI's ill intentions and actions to sow discord against the Indian state.

The J&K government has now identified two doctors, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, to have conspired with Pakistan's ISI to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar, who had died by accidental drowning on May 29, 2009. By fabricating evidence, the duo wanted to cause disaffection agains the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder.

Shocking findings that expose conspiracy

But the investigation has now found Dr Bilal and Dr Nighat to be working at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and the terror outfits. Shockingly, the investigation reveals that top echelon of the then government knew about the facts, which were then buried while Kashmir was reeling under the fit of anger and rage, a top official said on the condition of anonymity.

"Dr. Nighat, Dr Bilal and many others were the lynchpin of this subversion and obstruction of justice. In Shopian case they acted on behalf of Pakistan and terrorist groups to create unrest in the Valley," sources said.

Dr Night, a Consultant Gynaecologist posted at Sub-District Hospital, Govt Health Dept, Chadoora, Budgam, and Dr Bilal, a Medical Officer posted at NTPHC Shopian, were key players in the conspiracy, who created false evidence and a bogus post-mortem report to the extent that they even replaced the biological samples to falsely implicate innocent police officers. The doctors falsely reported that they conducted lung floatation test, which proves death by drowning.

Four police officers including a District SP were arrested during the initial investigation, but the CBI probe later revealed that they were falsely implicated. Even then, the lack of local CBI counsel delayed justice.

When CBI's investigation proved that Asiya and Neelofar died by drowning and not by murder, HCBA's Mian Qayoom's Bar association turned to Pakistan to take up the issue with International Court of Justice at the Hague.

"It was premeditated on the part of Pakistan proxy Mian Qayoom and his associates and it is also evident from a series of public press conferences and street protests, he and his associates immediately organized rejecting the CBI findings. The point is: he was least interested in truth, rule of law, due process of law if it was not his version," sources added.

Local CBI counsel threatened

The facts were there, conspiracy stood exposed, but the justice was hindered. In yet another shocking revelation, the CBI's local counsel failed to appear and represent CBI's case in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in an adverse order that had grave national security implications. Out of 40 "hearings", the counsel appeared only for six hearings. It appears the counsel was threatened by the terror ecosystem in power prior to August 2019, the sources alleged.

In fact, the absence of CBI's local counsel went unnoticed and unaddressed for 8 years and 3 months.

"The local CBI counsel absence facilitated in saving the 13 accused (06 doctors, 05 lawyers and 02 civilians) especially Dr. Nighat from being tried for creating false evidence such as bogus post-mortems, maliciously obtaining biological samples of body fluids (vaginal swabs and spermatozoa) of unknown persons and fraudulently placing it as to be of deceased women, criminally intimidating persons to give false evidence and all of these to falsely implicate security force/police personnel for rape and murder which never happened," sources said.

CBI chargesheet: Excerpts

It has been conclusively proved by the findings of AIIMS/ CFSL, New Delhi that the deceased ladies had died due to ante-mortem drowning, besides, there being no evidence to support any attempt to rape or rape. This team created a misleading picture to prove that death by drowning could not have occurred by falsely reporting that they had conducted lung floatation test on the lungs of the two deceased. As regards the pubic hair of Asiya Jan, Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo in her statement on oath given to Jan Commission had falsely stated that it had never been shaved and that there was no matting on the pubic hair. However, as per the findings of AIIMS team, the pubic hair of Asiya Jan were absent (shaved), which is also apparent in the videography and photography conducted during the exhumation & postmortem examination. The investigation has shown that Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Dr. Ghulam Qadir Sofi and Dr. Maqbool Mir falsely reported the injuries of Asiya Jan as one incised wound about the size of 2-3 inches on the scalp which was bleeding and of scalp thickness, three incised wounds on the forehead, one incised wound on left foot on the dorsum, echymotic patches on anterolateral sides of thighs and both knees and 2 like cuts, abrasion on left scapula region, whereas the AIIMS team has found a lacerated wound on the forehead measuring 6 cms. which could have been produced by blunt force sustained by striking the head against a hard surface or object due to accidental fall in the process of drowning. AIIMS team has found that Asiya Jan's hymen was intact and was of septate as well as cribriform type and that there was nothing suggestive of penetration of penis or like object through the hymeneal opening, besides there being no specific injury which could be correlated with attempt to rape or rape. After the report of FSL, Srinagar confirming the presence of spermatozoa on them was received, the slides were sent to CFSL, Delhi for DNA profiling, where it was revealed that the slides did not belong to Neelofar Jan or Asiya Jan but contained the DNA profiles of two unknown females and two unknown males. Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo has not truthfully revealed the source of the vaginal smears used for making the slides, as she has made false statements. The investigation has pointed out that Dr. Ghulam Mohd. Paul, the then CMO, Pulwama also conspired with them in the preparation and forwarding of these fudged slides to FSL, Srinagar.

J&K, its people paid the price

As a result of the conspiracy, Kashmir underwent a turmoil, which deprived the valley of peace and growth for months together. In fact, from June 2009 till December 2009, there were over 600 law an order incidents reported from across the Valley, over 250 FIRs for rioting, stone pelting, arson, etc. Many civilians lost their lives and many more were injured during the protests. In fact, even tens of police and paramilitary personnel were injured and Rs 6,000 crore worth business was lost in just seven months.

The incident was widely covered by local, national and international media, drawing criticism towards the Indian State for encouraging rape murder and mayhem in Kashmir using its security forces and later hushing it up. As a result of these write-ups, hundreds of youths decided to join terror outfits to avenge their women.