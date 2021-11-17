In a shocking incident on Wednesday in Jerusalem's Old City, two Israel Border Police officers were stabbed by an unknown attacker. Both officers, one 20-year-old woman and another 20-year-old man, were wounded in the stabbing incident that occurred in Hagai Street.

The security forces were able to neutralise the threat. The attacker was shot dead by the forces, Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed.

Both officers were shifted to the Hadassah Medical Center at Mount Scopus for treatment after the MDA medics treated the officers on the scene. The officers are said to be recovering and are in moderate condition.