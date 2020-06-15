The two Indian High Commission officials, who went "missing" today morning in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, were reportedly picked up by Pakistani spy agency, ISI as they were involved in a hit-and-run case.

According to reports, the two CISF officials were on way to the Islamabad airport to pick up Indian Embassy staff when they ran over a passerby and tried to flee and were later nabbed by the Islamabad police.

However, the details of a hit and run case being filed against the Indian diplomats have not yet been officially communicated to India. Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Pakistan envoy, according to news agency ANI.

What exactly happened

Two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went "missing" since 8:30 am on Monday (June 15) morning.

The Indian government had discussed the matter with concerned authorities in Pakistan.

It was earlier reported that both the Indian High Commission staffers were CISF drivers and were out on duty in the Pakistani capital. However, they did not reach their destination after leaving for duty at around 8 am in one vehicle.

The incident comes days after two Pakistani officials at the Pakistani High Commission in the national capital were accused of espionage and deported. The suspects have been identified as Tahir Khan and Abid Hussain and were working as visa assistant at the High Commission in Chankyapuri.