Two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's capital Islamabad have gone missing for the past two hours, sources confirmed on Monday, June 15.

Reportedly, the Indian government has taken up the matter with concerned authorities in Pakistan.

Both the Indian High Commission staffers were CISF drivers and were out on duty in the Pakistani capital. However, they did not reach their destination after leaving for duty at around 8 am in one vehicle.

The incident comes days after two Pakistani officials at the Pakistani High Commission in the national capital were accused of espionage and deported. The suspects have been identified as Tahir Khan and Abid Hussain and were working as visa assistant at the High Commission in Chankyapuri.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)