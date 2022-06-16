A week after the imposition of an indefinite curfew following communal tension, a two-hour relaxation was given in Bhaderwah town of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Curfew, however, was completely lifted from the neigbouring Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure.

The broadband and mobile internet services, however, remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day in both Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The curfew was relaxed in Bhaderwah town for two hours on Wednesday evening following the appeal of the citizens and socio-religious organizations of the town.

Reports said that no untoward incident was reported during the two-hour relaxation in the curfew, but markets witnessed a huge rush of people.

Religious leaders call for peace, brotherhood

Reports said that the administration convened meetings of the religious organizations to restore peace in the town. The decision to give relaxation the curfew was taken only after some religious organizations issued an appeal to the people to maintain brotherhood and harmony.

Representatives of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah, Anjuman-e-Islamia and the senior citizens council called for maintaining peace and brotherhood. Officials said the meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vikas Sharma, and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom.

During the meeting, Senior Citizens Council Bhadarwah urged the administration to relax the curfew to allow people to buy essential commodities.

Shops and business establishments reopened soon after the relaxation was announced, and people were seen making purchases.

Curfew was completely lifted in the neighbouring Kishtwar district

Curfew was clamped in Bhaderwah, Ramban, and Kishtwar following communal tension.After communal tension in Bhaderwah town on June 9, curfew was clamped in Bhaderwah town of Doda district along with Ramban and Kishtwar towns.

Internet services were also suspended in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts to check the spread of rumours and fake news.

The tensions flared up on June 9 after a purported video has gone viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a religious place in Bhaderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.