Thirteen years after their roles were established in fudging postmortem reports in the infamous Shopian rape-cum-murder case at the behest of some Pakistan-based organizations, the Jammu and Kashmir Government terminated the services of two doctors.

Quoting official sources, a news agency reported that two doctors namely Dr. Bilal Ahmad and Dr. Nighat, stand dismissed from service for actively working with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on May 29, 2009.

The ultimate aim of the two doctors was to create disaffection against the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder.

Post-mortem reports were fudged at the behest of Majlis Mashawarat to defame security forces

Two women namely Nilofar Jaan, 22, and her sister-in-law Asiya Jaan, 17, were found dead by the side of a stream in Shopian town of Jammu and Kashmir on May 29, 2009, triggering violent agitation across Kashmir Valley with people alleging that the duo had been raped and subsequently murdered by the security forces.

The allegation was further triggered after a team of doctors conducted postmortems of both the deceased and claimed that they were raped and murdered.

There were violent protests against the incident, with protesters accusing security forces of raping and murdering both women.

Amidst violent protest, the then state government headed by Omar Abdullah on 3 June 2009, appointed a commission headed by Justice Muzaffar Ahmad Jan to investigate the case.

The panel submitted a 400-page report to the government in which it was suggested that the killings were most likely the result of a family feud that was misrepresented by the media.

On 12 August 2009, Jammu and Kashmir Government decided to hand over the case to the CBI.

In September 2009, forensic scientists found during the autopsy that one of the two victims was a virgin, thereby ruling out the possibility of rape

The investigators accused the protesters of falsifying and fabricating evidence in order to discredit the Indian security forces.

After the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), fresh autopsies were conducted, and sustained interrogation of the local doctors revealed that scientific evidence about the deaths of the two women had been fudged to give credibility to the allegations that the women had been raped and then murdered.

The CBI investigations had confirmed that the two women had died due to drowning.

It had been found that the accused doctors fabricated and fudged the slides to defame the police and security forces thereby violating Rule 3 of J&K Employees Act 1971.

The CBI had accused doctors of fabricating the slides of the vaginal swab of two women.

In its report, the CBI had stated that it had been conclusively established during the investigation that the slides sent for scientific examination were fabricated by Dr. Nighat with the active connivance of some other doctors.