After registering a case against some social media accounts for glorifying terrorism and supporting secessionism, the State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted searches at many locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kupwara districts spread over the length and breadth of Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, the raids across four districts of Kashmir were conducted in connection with a case involving misuse of social media for carrying out unlawful and secessionist activities. The joint raids were carried out by SIA sleuths, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

According to an official spokesperson, the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/ CIK pertaining to the misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities.

The case was registered by SIA Kashmir, regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promote terror activities.

Raids conducted to uncover those propagating anti-India sentiments

According to the spokesperson, the pre-dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel, aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist, anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms. The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

The houses of two Nowshera residents were raided in the searches carried out in Srinagar, while several other properties in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts and north Kashmir's Kupwara, were searched.

Digital, and physical evidence seized during raids

The searches conducted by SIA Kashmir resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence like mobile phones, sim cards, etc. The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organizations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

To curb misuse of social media a case was earlier registered

With an aim to curb social media use, the J&K Police have registered a case at Kashmir cyber police station. The case was registered against various social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms.

There have been continuous reports of misuse of social media sites by miscreants to propagate the secessionist ideology and promote unlawful activities. Social media has remained a favorite tool, which largely provides anonymity to the user and also gives wide reach.

The FIR has been registered taking cognizance of the social media posts by the miscreants by the use of different platforms, which are propagating rumors with regard to the current security scenario of the Valley, propagating secessionist ideology, and glorifying terror acts/terrorists.