Two female pilgrims lost their lives while several others are feared trapped after a landslide struck Panchi Helipad en route to Bhawan of the cave shrine Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

A senior official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi confirmed to International Bussiness Times that two pilgrims lost their lives in the incident while some others are feared trapped.

"The landslide occurred suddenly taking the lives of two pilgrims. A few are believed to be injured," the officer said.

The officer further said that a massive rescue operation has been started in the area and announcements are being made for the pilgrims not to panic. Several teams have reached the spot and a rescue operation is on in the area, reports said.

The incident happened at 3: 15 pm. Officials said the bodies of two deceased pilgrims have been retrieved from the site and their identities have been established as Sapna wife of Sudharshan, resident of Punjab, and Neha wife of Amit Kumar of UP.

LG expresses grief over incident

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives of the pilgrims due to the unfortunate incident of shooting stones on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track.

The Lt Governor has also approved an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to be given to each of the next of kin of the deceased and other assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected families.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: "Extremely pained to learn about the loss of precious lives of pilgrims due to the unfortunate incident of shooting stones on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track, today. My deepest condolences to bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the District Administration Reasi to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected families and ensure the best care for the injured".