Three members of an unfortunate family were reportedly missing following a cloudburst in a remote village of the mountainous Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tragic loss as one dead body recovered after the cloudburst at Rajgarh. Rescue operations have been halted due to heavy rain and flash floods. The rescue operations will resume tomorrow.

District Administration expresses sympathy with affected families and all possible supports shall be provided as per law" Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said while sharing details of the incident.

Cloudburst occurred in Panchayats Kumate, Dhraman and Halla. Rescue teams are on the spot and District Adminstration Ramban is mobilising all available resources. We urge everyone to rely only on official information. Stay safe! #Ramban @diprjk @Rameshkumarias @OfficeOfLGJandK — Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban (@dcramban) August 26, 2024

He further said that the cloudburst occurred in Panchayats Kumate, Dhraman, and Halla and rescue teams were on the spot as district administration is mobilizing all available resources to assist the affected people.

The officials said the cloudburst took place around 2.30 pm, causing flash floods in Tanger and Dadi streams.

A cloudburst in the Rajgarh area of Ramban district has triggered flash floods, with reports suggesting that a mother (42) and her two children (16 & 06) may have been washed away. The flood hit a hilly region, causing significant damage to a school building in Rajgarh tehsil. pic.twitter.com/rQhYhJFyMJ — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) August 26, 2024

Woman along with two minor children washed away in flash floods

Reports said that Naseema Begum (42), her son Yasir Ahmad (16), and her six-year-old daughter were reported missing from their house which was damaged in the flash floods at Kumait Hala in Rajgarh tehsil.

At least two government middle schools at Gadgram and Sonsua and a couple of other structures also suffered damages, while three parked private vehicles were washed away, reports said.

"These areas have been inundated and disrupted. Rescue teams are actively searching for the missing family under challenging conditions. Local authorities and joint rescue teams are working together to provide all possible assistance," an official reported.

Disturbing report of a massive cloud burst in Rajgarh area of district #Ramban. Have just now spoken to DC Ramban, Mr.Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary. Search going on for a missing mother and her 2 children. Meanwhile, joint rescue operations are on.All possible help being provided. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 26, 2024

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said "I have spoken with DC Ramban, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, to ensure that all necessary help is being provided to those affected," Dr. Singh said.

"The administration has been instructed to maintain constant communication with the village and take all required measures to assist the affected individuals," he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also shared an update on social media: "Disturbing report of a massive cloudburst in the Rajgarh area of district Ramban. I have spoken to DC Ramban, Mr. Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary. Search efforts are ongoing for a missing mother and her two children. Joint rescue operations are in progress, and all possible help is being provided."