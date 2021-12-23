Two persons have died and three others have been injured in a "high-grade" blast district and sessions court complex in Ludhiana. The poll-bound state is witnessing several disturbing incidences in the last few weeks. The bomb was reportedly kept in the washroom of the sessions court.

As per the reports, the police are on the scene and are conducting an investigation. The nature and cause of the blast have yet to be determined by the police. However, if some media reports are to be believed, the incident appears to be 'suicide bombing'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested a report on the incident from the Punjab administration. The name of a probable suspect whose body was discovered near the explosion scene is still unknown.

Two teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been dispatched and will be looking into the blast. A case has been filed on the issue by the Ludhiana police department. The court complex's CCTV footage, including the entry and exit gates, is being examined.