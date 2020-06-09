Two workers in a private company have lost their life after falling into a septic tank in a factory at Suryanagar, Anekal, on Monday (June 8) evening. The HR manager of the private company, who also fell into the tank with the workers, is battling for his life.

Two dead after falling in septic tank

The deceased is identified as James, 24, of Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Anand, 32, of Manchenahalli. The HR Manager Chandrashekar is critical said the hospital sources.

The accident happened in Paloma Turning Co. Pvt Ltd at Suryanagar. The weighing scale over the septic tank accidentally fell in the tank. James, who worked as the driver cum cleaner of the sewer-jetting machine went inside the 10-foot deep tank to get back the weighing scale but collapsed inside. Anand, who also got into the tank to save James collapsed due to asphyxiation.

The police have registered a case against the management and owner of the company and machine for negligence. The machine was hired by the company for cleaning its septic tank.

According to the police sources, the Paloma company manufactures precision machined components and the sewer-jetting machine was hired to clean its septic tank. James has been working for cleaning the tank till evening; removing six loads of waste from it.

"When a weighing scale fell into the 10-foot tank, James went inside to get the scale. But he collapsed within a few seconds," said a police officer. He also added that "Anand, assistant manager with the company, tried to save James but he fell inside the tank. Chandrashekar, HR manager, too collapsed while trying to save the duo."

HR in critical condition

Although three of them were immediately taken to hospital, James and Anand were reported dead before reaching for the medical support. Meanwhile, Chandrashekar still remains in the ICU.

Sewer gas contains toxic substances that can quickly lead to one's death. Septic tank gases mostly contain methane, hydrogen sulfide, and traces of carbon monoxide which are highly lethal to human bodies.

The Suryanagar police have taken up a case on criminal negligence against the management of Paloma company and owner of the jetting machine for making the employees work sans any precautions.