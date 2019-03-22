With just days left for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress faces another blow as two of the party leaders in Telangana submitted their resignation to the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha from Telangana and J Chittaranjan Dass, former minister and OBC chairman of Telangana Congress Committee has tendered their resignation by writing a letter to Rahul Gandhi.

While Ananda Bhaskar did not mention any reason for his resignation while Dass stated that there is no social equality and respect for the senior member's in the party. It is also alleged that Anand Bhaskar might join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Only a few days back another senior Congress leader and close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Tom Vadakkan had also resigned from the party and joined BJP saying that he was deeply hurt by the party's questioning of the integrity of Indian army over the Pulwama terror attack.