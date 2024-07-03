Two commercial passenger vehicles bearing identical registration number plates were seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police, and their drivers were detained for questioning on Tuesday, according to a police official.

Seizing two cabs of the same registration number raised many eyebrows as Jammu City is presently under high security due to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The two cabs, which were the same colour, were confiscated from the Jammu bus stand area based on specific information provided to the authorities. The official explained that the bus stand police station received a tip-off indicating that two identical vehicles with the registration number JK08D4356 were seen circulating around the general bus stand.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they located the two vehicles and seized them. The drivers of the two cabs were detained for questioning. One driver is from the Mendhar area of Poonch, while the other is from Kashmir. Both individuals are currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

ARTO Kathua asked to ascertain the real owner

The police are also coordinating with the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) in Kathua, where the vehicles are registered, to gather more information about the registration and ownership of the vehicles. This step is crucial to determine whether there has been any administrative oversight or fraudulent activity involved in the duplication of the registration number.

The seizure of the vehicles and detention of the drivers has raised concerns about potential illegal activities, including the possibility of one or both vehicles being involved in criminal activities or being used for illicit purposes. The investigation aims to uncover the reasons behind the identical registration plates and to identify any broader network or malpractice that might be involved.

The police official assured that the authorities are thoroughly examining all aspects of the case and will take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation. The incident has also prompted a review of vehicle registration processes to prevent similar occurrences in the future, ensuring that such discrepancies are promptly identified and addressed.

Two cars with same registration numbers were earlier seized in Kathua

Earlier two cars with similar registrations were found in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir which were later seized by the police for investigation. Police also arrested one person in this connection.

According to police, a native of Lakhanpur lodged a complaint that he owns a Hyundai Verna car having registration number JK08H-0088 but another car of the same make with similar registration was also found in the area.

The complainant said that one more Hyundai Verna car with the same registration number and colour was plying in Lakhanpur town in addition to his self-owned black colour car bearing Registration No.JK08H-0088.