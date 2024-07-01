After their superb victory at the T20 Cricket World Cup, Team India received an invitation from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department to continue their celebrations in the scenic region known as the Crown of Incredible India.

Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!!

Taking to X, The tourism department, while extending congratulations to the 'men in blue' on the team's historic win, said, "Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honor to host you in the Crown of Incredible India".

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian Team won the T20 World Cup after a gap of 17 years by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in the West Indies on June 29.

Quoting an official of the Tourism Department, a news agency reported that the invitation has been extended to celebrate his historic victory in Kashmir Valley which is the crown of India.

"As a gesture of our appreciation and to celebrate this historic occasion, we invite them to experience the unparalleled beauty of Kashmir. This visit will also showcase the scenic landscapes, mountains, beautiful valleys, and rich culture of our region to the world," a news agency quoted an official of the Tourism Department said.

An invitation to celebrate in Kashmir! ? https://t.co/g5Eq3SMog4 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) June 30, 2024

The news swiftly circulated, sparking excitement across social media. Shah Faesal, the first Kashmiri to crack the IAS exam in 2009, shared the invitation with a retweet: 'An invitation to celebrate in Kashmir!'

Should the visit proceed, it would not only commemorate a historic sporting achievement but also showcase the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, solidifying its status as one of the world's most picturesque regions.

Ankush, a former cricket said that a visit of the winning team in J&K would boost the morale of the budding players of Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the Tourism Department for extending an invitation to the Team India.

Another former player and cricket coach, Ashok Kumar lavished all praise on the Tourism Department for this initiative. "The visit, if materialized, would boost the morale of the budding cricket players in J&K", he said.