Twitter has been a rollercoaster for millions of users and thousands of its employees as new changes have kept them all on the tip of their seats. What's next planned for Twitter is the biggest question everyone has been asking. Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief, is back with another headliner — the new rules for the platform he overtook for $44 billion.

"Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following," Musk tweeted along with the set of new guidelines that apply for all users. Having gone through the rules, most of it is unchanged, except for the addition of "Misleading and Deceptive Identities."

"You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter," the new authenticity guideline states. This isn't surprising since Musk threatened to permanently suspend users engaging in impersonation.

No warnings!

In fact, actor and comic Kathy Griffin became the first casualty of Elon Musk's new rule as Twitter suspended her account for "engaging in impersonation" after she changed her display name to "Elon Musk".

After her account was suspended for impersonating Musk, the new Twitter CEO commented, jokingly: "Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian. But if she really wants her account back, she can have it. For $8."

He said that Twitter needs to become by far the "most accurate source of information about the world".

Previously, Twitter issued a warning before suspension, "but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning", said the world's richest man. "Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," Musk added.

Besides, there's also a policy against posting any "video content on or through our services that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent."

The guidelines have been divided into sections of Safety, Privacy, Authenticity, Enforcement and Appeals, and Third-party advertising in video content. You can read them all here: