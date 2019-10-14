The relations between Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri have been strained for a long time. It was in 2016 that Shastri publicly criticised Ganguly for not being present at his interview for the post of Indian team's head coach. Ganguly responded with equal ferocity.

Since that time, Shastri has gone and come back as the Indian team's coach but the snide remarks from both sides continued. Both men don't seem to have got over their animosity. Now, things are likely to get more interesting with Ganguly all set to take over as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

More than anyone else, it's India's Twitter world that is thrilled by this development. As soon as the reports of Dada's imminent ascension to BCCI top post arrived, social media was ablaze with tweets about how Ravi Shastri would cope with his nemesis becoming his boss. Interestingly, most of the tweets were suggesting that time is up for Shastri, an exaggeration, of course, but nevertheless, funny on occasions.

Here are some of the best tweets of this type: