Twitteratti on Saturday came down heavily on Pakistani users on Saturday, September 7, including the country's Science & Technology Minister for trolling the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with its lander Vikram moments before its descend on the moon's surface.

India's ambitious lunar mission that aimed to make a first-ever soft landing on the moon's south pole got disrupted after its lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground station just 2.1 km before its scheduled landing.

While thousands congratulated ISRO for its hard work and called the mission a 'success' with messages addressed to the scientific community and #ProudOfISRO trending on Twitter, many users majorly from Pakistan trolled the Indian space mission as a 'failure.'

Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain made fun of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who flew to Bengaluru on Friday for addressing and praising the space agency's efforts at ISRO Mission Operations Complex in the city.

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation... https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

While many including Indian users pointed retaliated by correcting the spelling error on the satellite, Pakistani users themselves condemned him for making fun of the scientific endeavour.

Somebody asked me once, what humans have achieved by landing on the moon except wasting billions of dollars? “For curiosity“,I answered. There is nothing sacred than quest of knowledge. Whatever humans have achieved so far, was a direct outcome of it. India didn’t waste money! — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) September 6, 2019

And "satellite' is misspelled in his tweet. It's so embarrassing that instead of exhibiting passion for tech he is making fun of them like a kid. Millions of kids in India are currently talking about possibilities and solutions for moon lander, is it a waste of money? — Mariyam (@mariyamnz) September 6, 2019

Reacting to the trolls, many slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and inability to understand the mission's significance.

"India didn't fail... We just lost contact with the moon lander #Chandrayaan2," posted a user.

The lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well. On the screen, it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the link got snapped.

"NASA has failed too, but failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success. Let's not judge #ISRO with just one defeat," said one user.

NASA has failed too, But failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success.



Lets not judge #ISRO with just one defeat! pic.twitter.com/24UVvrgCGa — Maddova Media (@maddovaofficial) September 7, 2019

"Dear Pakistanis, This Is Not Our Failure. The first success we had was that we tried to enter a place where no one could enter We have not lost that victory throughout That victory is a little far from usaCE Think of your situation before criticizing others," wrote another.

Dear Pakistanis This Is Not Our Failure,The first success we had was that we tried to enter a place where no one could enter We have not lost that victory throughout That victory is a little far from us‌ Think of your situation before criticizing others #Chandrayan2 #IndiaFailed pic.twitter.com/r2kJprUCHI — Bala Rmd (@ImBalaRmd) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

"For starters, India hasn't failed. We have reached Mars. We almost reached an unexplored location on the Moon. We are progressing amazingly well in space research," said a Twitter user.

Officials at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) were checking out the problem and the data was being analysed.

