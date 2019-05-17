Sanjay Manjerekar is one of India's leading cricket commentators who has been in the broadcasting industry for around two decades. He has extensively covered cricket in the subcontinent and since joining the Star Sports commentary team in 2009, has been a regular on the microphone for Indian team's matches.

However, there is also a large section of Indian cricket fans who seem to have developed an aversion to his commentary. We don't know for sure where this negative emotion comes from but it has grown over the years. So, it wasn't surprising that when the former Mumbai batsman's name featured in the list of commentators selected by the broadcasters of the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup, there were many on Twitter who didn't like his presence and took to social media to troll the retired cricketer.

Here are some of the comments on the social media site: