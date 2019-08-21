The long-forgotten and historic Bangalore Gate may finally be revived after the Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao sought help in restoring the heritage structure.

Taking to Twitter, Rao had tweeted from his personal handle asking for help in the restoration, which went viral after netizens came up with suggestions over the restoration work. "Can anyone recommend a Heritage Architect who can help me restore this early 18 Century Bangalore Gate located in our City Armed Reserve (CAR) Compound in Chamrajpet...," read his tweet posted on August 18.

Speaking to International Business Times, Rao said that the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Bengaluru, will advise over the restoration work of the gate to bring it back to its former glory. After receiving a massive response over the project, Rao tweeted that he is spellbound with the outpouring of help and guidance from all. "I will immediately seek Government permission and take help from all of you," he tweeted.

The Bangalore Gate consists of several cloister type arches and big dome on top of its central part. The structure also has several doors and windows, which are now in a terrible condition with cracks all over the wall and roof, and the left-wing of the building is also destroyed.

The gate is located inside the CAR quarters at Mysore Circle in Chamrajpet in the central part of the city, yet most of the people are unaware of its existence or history. Founded in 1892, Chamrajpet is one of the oldest and original parts of Bengaluru, that was built by the mighty royals of Mysore to cope up with the booming city.

According to the historians, Bangalore Gate used to be the entry point and border guiding the city. It was like an army outpost, where the soldiers used to track peoples movements in and out of the city. However, the structure is now in a dilapidated state and needs serious consideration as a major of the building has been taken up by huge trees that grow on its walls.

Chamrajpet is Bengaluru's first planned and developed extension that paved way for the parallel and diagonal enclaves which we now see in the city. Even back then the area was a prosperous hub for trading due to which the development took place. In 1894 the locality was named as Chamarajendrapete, after the Mysore Ruler Chamarajendra Wadiyar X.

There are many historical structures present in this area, including the Bangalore fort, Tippu Sultan's summer palace and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat building.