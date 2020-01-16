Sonam Kapoor on Thursday narrated her "scariest experience" ever wherein she detailed that it happened on an Uber cab ride she had booked. Not only was she shocked but the experience left her totally "shaken".

Moreover, after falling prey to the frightening experience the actress suggested her followers to always use public transport instead. "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken," she wrote on Twitter.

Giving away the details of what had left her so terrified, Sonam revealed it was the driver who made her scared as he was "unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

She then decided to report the incident via the cab-hailing service app but seemingly nothing fruitful came out of it.

"I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do," she added.

Twitter user schools the actor

After Sonam's series of tweets spread over the micro-blogging site, a user schooled her saying "Uber doesn't even have a license to run in London. No one who has a brain takes an Uber in London because of how unsafe it is - most drivers have fake identities. How can you not be aware of what's happening in a city that has been your home for a while? Read a newspaper for once."

A report published in Quartz in November stated that the Taxi regulator has lost its license once again due to its "pattern of regulatory breaches." This was the second time that Uber had no license in the capital city.

Sonam's bad experience with an airline

Well, this isn't the first time that 'The Zoya Factor' actress has come across such an incident. Just a few days back, Sonam had a bad experience with a popular international airline. She had tweeted with a complaint that the airline had lost her baggage, "This is the third time I've traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again."