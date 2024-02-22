The social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has complied with directives from the Indian government to suspend accounts associated with the ongoing farmers' protests. However, the Elon Musk-led company has expressed disagreement with these directives.

In response to emergency blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), X announced its decision to withhold specific accounts and posts related to the farmers' protests in compliance with executive orders from the Indian government. Despite this compliance, the firm, under Musk's ownership, emphasized its commitment to freedom of speech.

Through its Global Government Affairs account, X stated, "The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts."

The company also revealed that a writ appeal challenging the Indian government's orders remains pending, affirming its position in support of freedom of speech. Additionally, X highlighted the importance of transparency in such matters, expressing concern over the lack of disclosure of the executive orders, which could lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making.

MeitY's orders, finalized in response to the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers around the national capital, included the suspension of 177 accounts. These orders were sent to various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Snap, with the aim of maintaining public order. The emergency orders, issued on February 14 by MeitY on the Ministry of Home Affairs' request, mandated the suspension of these accounts until February 19 to uphold law and order.

(With inputs from IANS)